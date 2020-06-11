Blue Ridge Parkway increases access to picnic areas and restrooms

The Blue Ridge Parkway announced Thursday it would increase access to more areas throughout Virginia and North Carolina.

Beginning June 13, the parkway will reopen access to picnic areas and restroom facilities at the following locations:

Virginia:

- Humpback Rocks Picnic Area, Milepost 8.5

- James River Picnic Area, Milepost 63.6

- Peaks of Otter Picnic Area, Milepost 85.9

North Carolina:

- Cumberland Knob Picnic Area, Milepost 217.5

- Doughton Park Picnic Area, Milepost 241.1

- Jeffress Park Picnic Area, Milepost 271.9

- Price Park Picnic Area, Milepost 296.4

- Linville Falls Picnic Area, 316.4

- Craggy Gardens Picnic Area, 367.6 (port-o-johns)

- Mt. Pisgah Picnic Area, 407.8

Restrooms or portable toilets are also available at these additional locations:

Virginia:

- Humpback Rocks Visitor Center, Milepost 5.7

- James River Visitor Center, Milepost 63

- Peaks of Otter Visitor Center, Milepost 85.9

- Mabry Mill, Milepost 176.2

North Carolina:

- Moses Cone Carriage Barn, Milepost 294

- Bass Lake Comfort Station, Milepost 294.6

- Price Lake Boat Launch (port-o-johns), Milepost 297.2

- Linville Falls Visitor Center (port-o-johns), Milepost 316.4

- Craggy Gardens Visitor Center (port-o-johns), Milepost 364.5

- Folk Art Center, Milepost 382

- Graveyard Fields Trailhead, Milepost 418.8

- Waterrock Knob Visitor Center, Milepost 451.2

Campgrounds, visitor centers and select picnic areas remain closed due to public health concerns or maintenance issues.

The parkway says a return to full operations will continue to be phased and services may be limited.

