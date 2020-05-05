Blue Ridge YMCA, Macados pair up to hand out more than 4,000 meals

A small parking lot in Roanoke was transformed today for a huge operation to feed Roanoke.

This morning the Gainesboro YMCA began handing out 4,000 meals donated from Macados. Staff members and restaurant staff set up a drive-through in the parking lot for essential workers and community members.

The Director of the Gainesboro YMCA, Jonathan Pait, said that originally they were set to give away just 2,000 meals. But he said volunteers and donors stepped in to double the operation.

"I think the greatest part of today has been the smiles on peoples' faces as we give them the meals," Pait said. "I just sense a great sense of gratitude and which we are so grateful in return to be able to do it."

In addition to offering child care for essential workers, Pait said this is just another way they're trying to stay active and creative during this crisis.

