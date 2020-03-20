Bluefield College student tests positive for COVID-19

A Bluefield College student has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The student has been at home, outside of Southwest Virginia since Thursday, March 12, according to a press release.

The student was tested earlier this week, and once the results came back the college immediately notified the Tazewell County Health Department.

The health department has been tracking the student’s movements while on campus to determine their contact and will notify any close contacts to the case.

This is a different student than the student that was reportedly being tested for COVID-19.

Bluefield College will continue to sanitize the campus each day and students still on campus are encouraged to continue best hygiene practices.

That includes social-distancing, self-monitoring, and self-quarantining if you believe you have been exposed or are showing symptoms.

The Tazewell County Health Department will release a statement about this case later.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

