Blustery & chilly today with rain moving in on Sunday

WIND ADVISORIES IN EFFECT FROM 6AM- 6PM

Strong NW winds will continue throughout the day. Winds are strongest in the Alleghany and Blue Ridge Mountains where gusts have been recorded as high as 50 mph. Watch for downed trees and power lines.

Another wave of energy may allow for light snow to accumulate in the western mountains. Don't expect much of an accumulation though outside of the grass.

FRIDAY

A cool area of high pressure will bring sunny skies Friday but temperatures will be much cooler, only reaching the low-mid 50s. Winds will also remain breezy with winds in the 20-25mph range with higher gusts possible. The mountains of West Virginia may even notice scattered snow showers.

As winds relax with dry, clear skies by Friday night, we could see lows get close enough to freezing for frost to form. This may cause some issues where the growing season has gotten underway.

SATURDAY

The start of the holiday weekend starts out sunny and dry. Our high temperatures rebound into the low to mid 60s. The dry weather will be short-lived as a storm tracks across the country delivering our next chance of showers.

EASTER SUNDAY

A storm pulls moisture northward into the area from the Gulf of Mexico by Sunday. Confidence is growing on the timing of the system as models indicate showers will likely begin moving in by mid-afternoon from the south. This one will likely be a soaker. There’s even the risk of some flooding if it slows down or intensifies. We'll also have to keep an eye on the severe potential. Follow the weather closely as this will be our focus over the coming days.

MONDAY

The rain event heads out Monday with showers ending and winds increase. Temperatures warm back to the upper 60s and low 70s to start the week.

TUESDAY

Sunshine returns with highs climbing close to 60.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.