Blustery & cold today with hefty amounts of mountain snow

WIND ADVISORY: Grayson county until 9 a.m. Saturday.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Western Greenbrier County, WV & Western Highland, Tazewell and Grayson counties in VA until 6 a.m. Saturday.

WINTER STORM WARNING: Parts of Pocahontas county, WV until 1 a.m. Saturday.

COLD AIR AND MOUNTAIN SNOW FRIDAY

Colder air will filter in with blustery northwest winds on Friday. These winds will lead to snow showers in the mountains and higher elevations to the west. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Pocahontas County in WV (4 AM FRI. - 1 AM SAT.) where significant snow may fall above 3,000 feet. Areas outside of the mountains that see snow showers, will likely not see much of an accumulation. Highs will only reach into the 30s & 40s Friday with windy conditions.

THIS WEEKEND

Saturday we'll get a little warmer as highs climb into the 50s. Sunday the temperatures will continue to climb with highs climbing back into the 60s.

REMEMBER TO 'SPRING FORWARD'

Remember to set the clocks AHEAD ONE HOUR before bed Saturday night for Daylight Saving Time and don't forget to check the batteries in your smoke, and carbon monoxide detectors.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Mostly sunny conditions Monday, but more clouds filter in late. Rain showers arrive Tuesday as our highs climb into the mid and upper 60s both days.

