Blustery and cold with mountain snow

THURSDAY

We start off with feel like temperatures in the single digits and teens. Bundle up as you head out. We also continue to find mountain snow where several inches of accumulation's possible. WE should start to see increasing sunshine this afternoon with a diminishing wind. Highs today only climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

FRIDAY

We'll see a mix of clouds and a little sunshine. A weak disturbance could trigger a few rain/snow showers Friday afternoon into Friday evening, but most remain dry. Highs on Friday only reach into the mid 40s.

THIS WEEKEND

The weekend as a whole appears dry with sunny skies. It will remain cold though, with highs never making it out of the 30s to near 40 on Saturday. Temperatures do begin to warm up as you head toward Sunday afternoon we we get back into the 50s.

MONDAY

Partly sunny with more clouds in the afternoon. We do pick up a chance for a stray shower late. Our highs climb into the mid 50s.

TUESDAY

Mostly cloudy conditions with a better chance of rain making it's way back into the region. We warm back into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

