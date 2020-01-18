Blustery winter winds return Sunday

Temperatures are primarily warmed above freezing for areas south of I-64 this afternoon as expected. Only a few areas could still see some freezing rain, but issue remains isolated.

SATURDAY NIGHT

Most areas should see temperatures fall back into the low to mid 30s tonight, aside from the mountains where 20s are likely. Flash freezes are unlikely given dry weather expected overnight. Still drive safe if on the roads!

SUNDAY

Skies turn sunny, especially east of the Blue Ridge with breezy conditions and highs only reaching the upper 30s and possibly a few 40s.

NEXT WEEK

The next round of cold air arrives with highs barely reaching above freezing in many areas Monday and Tuesday as highs slip to the low 30s. Overall, the forecast for next week remains cold and dry. Eventually, the warmer weather will return as we enter the last weekend of January.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.