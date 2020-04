Botetourt County’s Board of Supervisors is hoping to stop trucks and tractor trailers from using a local roadway as a cut through.

The Board voted on the matter Tuesday and now it's up to VDOT to conduct a public hearing and decide whether they are going to put restrictions on truck traffic along Azalea Road.

The Board of Supervisors recommends that trucks use Catawba Road to get to Route 220 instead.