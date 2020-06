Bob Good defeats incumbent Denver Riggleman to secure the fifth district GOP nomination.

Good secured 58.12% of the vote.

Congressman Riggleman says he isn't happy about the way this convention was organized.

"I think right now we want to first win, but also highlight that this is not the way to choose candidates in Virginia. A drive through convention like this, and you see people waiting for hours, people getting very distressed," Riggleman said.