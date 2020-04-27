Bodies recovered from SUV positively ID'd as missing women

Buena Vista Police say two women whose bodies were recovered from an SUV Saturday have been positively identified as the women reported missing a week before.

Saturday April 25, the Buena Vista Police Department was notified by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office of a vehicle recovered from the waters of Smith Mountain Lake in the Webster Road, Glade Hill area. The vehicle was identified as a dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer bearing VA license number VKG4414, with the bodies of two woman inside.

Police say the women have been identified as Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, of Buena Vista, and Mary “Becky” Williams, 40, of Rockbridge County.

The bodies were taken to a medical examiner to determine causes of death.

Clark and Williams were reported missing after failing to arrive at a home in the Webster Road area of Franklin County Sunday, April 19. The incident remains under investigation.

A statement reads, "The Buena Vista Police Department would like to express our condolences to the families of Bridgett Clark and Becky Williams. We also want to thank the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Public Safety Office, Scruggs Volunteer Fire/Rescue, Rockbridge County Sherriff’s Office, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries, and the Virginia State Police for their assistance."

