Body found along Indian Valley Rd. river bank in Montgomery Co.

A body was found near the 4900 block of Indian Valley Road Saturday shortly after noon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Crews responded for a death investigation. The Riner Volunteer Rescue Squad, Riner Swift Water Rescue and Floyd County Sheriff's Office all joined the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at the scene.

No identity has been released. The victim's body was taken to the medical examiner's office.

People are asked to avoid this area while the investigation is being completed. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says it is unclear if this victim is a recently reported missing individual from Floyd County.

