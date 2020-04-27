Body found at Clifton Forge home, police looking for person of interest last located in South Carolina

State Police said Monday one victim is dead after his body was found with apparent head trauma at 907 Jefferson Avenue.

Person of interest courtesy Virginia State Police

At around 1:30 p.m., the Clifton Forge PD made a well-being check, and saw a man on the floor through the window.

A person of interest, Kenneth Staples, of Georgia, is being looked for in Georgia and South Carolina after being confirmed to have left Virginia. As of 3:30 p.m., he was in South Carolina getting fuel. He is in a 2015 white crew cab F-150 that has been entered as stolen and belonging to the victim.

While in South Carolina, he asked a citizen to use their cell phone to get funds for fuel.

There is an active warrant on file for Kenneth Staples at this time for grand larceny.

State Police say they expect a nationwide alert to be sent out looking for the man.

Clifton Forge says they believe there to be no perceivable threat to the community at this time.

The case remains open.

