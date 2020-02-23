Body believed to be of missing Franklin County man found

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, search crews found what they believe to be the body of Keith Bentford Perdue Sunday afternoon in a wooded area towards a creek nor far from his home.

Search crews had preliminary evidence from identification cards in the man's clothing.

No foul play is expected, but results are pending from the Medical Examiner's office.

EARLIER STORY

Crews could not locate a missing Franklin County man after search efforts Saturday, but were able to secure more information from the driver of a passerby vehicle near the accident February 2.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the driver in the vehicle was leaving a Super Bowl party during the third quarter, and saw a vehicle sitting in the road with its lights on. The driver stopped and spoke with two white men in the vehicle who said they took the victim back home after he wrecked his car.

The men said Keith Perdue, 56, now reported missing, was fine, but he realized he left his keys in his car after he got home. The two men said they came back to get his keys for him. The witness who spoke to police said when they were at the site of the accident, they did not see the men enter the car. They added they did not see the victim at any point during the talk.

After the passerby vehicle drove away, the witness saw the two men pull their vehicle into the victim's driveway.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office asks the two men who allegedly took Perdue back to his home, or anyone else with more information, to contact Lt. Nolen at 540-483-6662.

