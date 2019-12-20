Boeing capsule launches to wrong orbit, skips space station

Boeing's new Starliner capsule is in the wrong orbit after launching for the first time and will have to skip its visit to the International Space Station.

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket with Boeing's CST-100 Starliner spacecraft launches from Space Launch Complex 41, Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Boeing's new Starliner capsule rocketed toward the International Space Station on its first test flight Friday, a crucial dress rehearsal for next year's inaugural launch with astronauts.(Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Friday's liftoff from Cape Canaveral, Florida, went well until a half-hour into the flight, a crucial dress rehearsal before launching astronauts next year.

The Starliner - empty except for a test dummy and station supplies - burned too much fuel trying to get into the right orbit.

Boeing says it has no idea why the spacecraft timer failed to work properly.

The capsule will land in New Mexico as early as Sunday.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.