Boeing to continue production shutdown due to coronavirus

Boeing says it will continue its shutdown of production indefinitely at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of the coronavirus. The company in an email to Washington employees on Sunday says it is extending the planned two-week shutdown rather than reopening Wednesday.

The decision affects about 30,000 of Boeing's 70,000 employees in the state. The company says the decision is based on the health and safety of its employees, assessment of the coronavirus spread, supply chain concerns and recommendations from government health officials.

Employees are receiving their regular salaries during the two-week shutdown, but will have to transition to vacation or sick leave after that.