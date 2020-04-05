Boeing to continue production shutdown due to coronavirus

FILE - In this Monday, March 23, 2020, file photo, a worker walks near a mural of a Boeing 747-8 airplane at the company's manufacturing facility in Everett, Wash., north of Seattle. In an email to Washington employees on Sunday, April 5, 2020, the company says due to coronavirus concerns, it is extending a planned two-week shutdown rather than reopening Wednesday, April 8. The decision affects about 30,000 of Boeing's 70,000 employees in the state. Employees are receiving their regular salaries during the two-week shutdown, but will have to transition to vacation or sick leave after that. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
SEATTLE (AP) — Boeing says it will continue its shutdown of production indefinitely at its Seattle area facilities due to the spread of the coronavirus. The company in an email to Washington employees on Sunday says it is extending the planned two-week shutdown rather than reopening Wednesday.

The decision affects about 30,000 of Boeing's 70,000 employees in the state. The company says the decision is based on the health and safety of its employees, assessment of the coronavirus spread, supply chain concerns and recommendations from government health officials.

Employees are receiving their regular salaries during the two-week shutdown, but will have to transition to vacation or sick leave after that.

 