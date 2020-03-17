Bojangles' joins growing list of restaurants closing dining rooms

Bojangles' announced Tuesday it will join numerous other restaurants and fast food chains temporarily closing its dining rooms in an effort to control the spread of coronavirus.

Effective immediately, the restaurant will only be offering drive-thru service, takeout and delivery where available. It is one of many restaurants taking this precaution, including Chick-fil-A

“The health and well-being of our team members and customers is our top priority, so to do our part in encouraging social distancing, we believe offering these to-go options is the right thing to do,” said Jose Armario, Bojangles’ chief executive officer. “We’re taking extensive steps to ensure consumer safety and welcome all customers to enjoy our delicious Southern food through our drive-thru, takeout and delivery.”

Most stores will continue to operate during their normal hours; some locations may be affected if franchise owners deem it necessary to adjust hours to better accommodate employees and customers.

In addition to closing its dining rooms, Bojangles' has taken the following steps to ensure the well-being of its employees and customers:

• Reinforced Standard Operating Procedures on restaurant cleanliness, including thorough handwashing, extensive sanitation procedures and prohibiting sick employees from reporting for work

• Ensured stores are stocked with appropriate cleaning supplies

• Required all restaurant crew members to wear gloves

Bojangles' will continue to monitor COVID-19 updates and announce any additional changes.

“These are challenging times for our nation and the communities we serve, and we appreciate the continued patience and support of our Bojangles’ fans as we work through this together,” said Armario.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

