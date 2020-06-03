Bold Rock reopens to visitors Wednesday

Bold Rock will officially reopen to the public Wednesday at its multiple locations.

The Nellysford, Chiles Peach and Carter Mountain locations will all welcome guests again, but during limited hours.

Wednesday, the Nellysford taproom will open at 4 p.m., while the Chiles Peach and Carter Mountain locations will operate from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Until further notice, the Nellysford location will be open Wednesday and Thursday, from 3 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m. It will be closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Chiles Peach and Carter Mountain will be open Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Bold Rock says it hopes to transition back to normal hours over the next few months.

