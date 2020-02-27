Boswell case becomes center of attention at Northeast State Community College

Even though Megan Boswell only went to college for a few months, she and her missing baby are all that her former classmates are talking about today.

"In the library I've heard people talking about it," said Northeast State Community College Student Zachary Staton. "I've been talking about it with my friends, I've heard teachers you know whispering about it. Everybody's talking about it."

Staton said that for the community in the Tri-City area, right now nothing is bigger than the ever changing story of Evelyn Boswell.

"And it's so local, you don't get something like this in little Blountville, little Tri-Cities, Tennessee," he said. "So this is kinda big, I guess you could compare it to the Casey Anthony story."

That's because campus officials say Megan Boswell attended Northeast State for just one semester last year. Records they provided show she was majoring in Small Business management.

"Well she was always pretty lively and like pretty funny, you know," said Lorvana Adams. "She was a really nice girl back then."

Adams said she knew Megan Boswell from Sullivan Central High school, where Adams said they shared a few classes.

She said Thursday that she struggles to picture her former classmate, with the girl gripping this community's attention.

"They're kinda completely different," Boswell said. "Back then Maggie still had a couple of stories that you could never really completely say were facts but I didn't think that she would send everybody on a wild goose chase over her own daughter."

Based on documents from campus officials, it doesn't look like Boswell came back for a second semester. But that hasn't prevented students from churning the rumor mill in this evolving case.

And students like Adams are focusing in on one particular hope.

"I just hope they find Evelyn safe and sound," she said.

