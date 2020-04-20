Botetourt Co. Public Schools Superintendent to resign

According to a statement from the Botetourt County School Board, Dr. Lisa Chen has submitted her resignation to be effective as of June 30, 2020.

Personal reasons and time to explore other professional opportunities were listed as the reasons why Dr. Chen made the choice to leave.

“The Board commends Dr. Chen for her passion, dedication, and desire to provide the best learning environment possible. We believe the district has grown and improved under her leadership, and we are confident she will continue to serve the educational needs of children in her next professional endeavor," said Michell Crook, Chair of the Board.

"The Botetourt County School Board has been extremely supportive of me in my leadership role. I appreciate the relationships I have developed here, and I wish all of my great employees the best as they continue to serve the needs of children in Botetourt,” says Dr. Chen.

The School Board said they are planning a search for their new superintendent immediately with the hopes of securing that role in time for the beginning of the upcoming school year.

