Botetourt Co. deputies find stolen items, charge man with arson

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office charged a man with arson in a 2019 suspicious fire after deputies said they found evidence and other stolen items inside his home.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office executed a protective order at the home of Timothy Blankenship on Blue Ridge Blvd. Thursday.

After signing the protective order, Blankenship left the home and another household member invited deputies inside, according to a press release.

Once inside, investigators found several items that had been reported stolen in Botetourt and other surrounding counties. They also found motorcycles, a mower, trailers and other stolen items outside of the home.

The Sheriff’s Office was also able to find evidence that suggested Blankenship was responsible for a suspicious structure fire that happened in January of 2019 along the 600 block of Etzler Road near Troutville.

Blankenship, 54, was taken into custody near exit 150 off of I-81. He is being held at the Botetourt-Craig Regional Jail without bond for the charge of arson.

More charges are pending.

