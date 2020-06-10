Botetourt County offices to begin in-person services

Botetourt County will begin scheduling appointments at most county offices beginning June 15.

The County Administrator’s Office, Community Development, Economic Development and Purchasing will be open, along with Recreation and Faculties offices, by appointment.

The initial reopening phase for in-person services will move gradually, says the county, with employees continuing to work from home as much as possible. Employees in the offices will wear face coverings and maintain physical distancing; all visitors are encouraged to do the same.

Appointments should be made in advance and if curbside service is needed due to accessibility needs, it should also be requested in advance. Contact information for county offices can be found on their website or by calling 540-928-2000.

Also Monday, the Senior Van Program will resume and bookdrops will reopen at all four Botetourt County libraries. Beginning June 22, the libraries will also offer curbside pickup. For more information, visit bocolibraries.info or call 540-928-2900.

The county says park pavilions will open for rentals beginning June 27. No decision has been made on sports program. Botetourt County says it is awaiting guidance from the state on those programs. Updated information on that will be shared here.

Lastly, the county says offices focusing primarily on internal County services, such as Financial Services, Human Resources, and Technology Services, will continue to work remotely or in the office as needed. Anyone seeking an in-person appointment with these departments are encouraged to reach out to staff in advance and only when such a meeting is necessary.

