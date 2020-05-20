Botetourt County Deputy fired upon, man dead in early morning incident

A Botetourt County deputy was shot at early Wednesday morning and one man is dead following a report of a domestic disturbance.

Just before 1:30 a.m., a report was made of a domestic disturbance in the 1600 block of Pico Road in the northern area of Botetourt County.

Deputies were told violent threats were made toward a citizen and law enforcement, and a gun was shot.

When deputies arrived, they were told the suspect had left in a white Ford pickup, which was located in the 1500 block of Davis Run.

When a deputy approached the truck in his vehicle, he was shot at by the suspect. The patrol car was hit multiple times.

The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Team and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team responded, and deputies made contact with the suspect over phone.

The suspect then refused to negotiate and ended the call, according to the sheriff’s office. The negotiator unsuccessfully attempted to reestablish communication multiple times.

The Emergency Response Team then conducted a search of a nearby wooded area, where they discovered a 41-year-old man who was unresponsive and had suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. No name has been released.

The body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy and positive identification.

No officers discharged their weapons during the incident, and no officers were injured.

