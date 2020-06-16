Botetourt County Libraries offering more summer reading prizes

The Summer Reading Challenge for Botetourt County Libraries is going digital this year.

The library system switched to the online platform because of COVID-19, but they are still offering lots of exciting incentives.

Organizers said they had to cancel a lot of programing the last few months so instead of letting that money sit around, they’re offering the chance to win prizes like a kayak and a child’s smart watch.

“Since we knew that everyone was stuck at home and wanted to be outdoors, we really wanted to promote that physical well-being that mental well-being, so we tried to focus on prizes and incentives that would get you outside,” Eagle Rock Library Branch Manager Jaime Duval said.

To participate in the program, you don’t just have to pick up a book. There are activities like a local story walk and STEM activities that will help you earn tickets toward the prize raffles.