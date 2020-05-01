Botetourt County Public Schools announces 2020 graduation plans

Botetourt County Public Schools announced Friday how it plans to celebrate its 2020 graduating class.

The school system has come up with two ways to honor their seniors this year.

First, an online graduation will be held on the original date and time. For Lord Botetourt High School, the event will be held May 18 at 7 p.m. James River High will have its ceremony on May 19 at 7:30 p.m. You can access the online events on the school and division websites, as well as on social media.

Second, an in-person graduation ceremony will be held for both high schools once restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted. Previously scheduled dates have been postponed, but they hope to reschedule ceremonies for the fall.

Community sponsored baccalaureate services will be held Sunday, May 17 at 1:30 p.m. at Limestone Park for James River High School and at 3 p.m. at Bonsack Baptist Church for Lord Botetourt High School.

Seniors at both schools can pick up their diploma and awards on May 20, from 12-2 p.m. and May 21 from 2-4 p.m. Seniors should return their Chromebook and textbooks at that time. A drive-thru system will be used for distributing and collecting materials in the front parking lot at each school.

For any questions, contact the school.

