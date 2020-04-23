Botetourt County School Board names interim superintendent

The Botetourt County School Board has decided on an interim superintendent to fill the void left by the resignation of Dr. Lisa Chen, leaving after a year on the job.

At its April 23 meeting, the board voted to appoint Dr. Larry A. Massie as interim superintendent, effective Monday, April 27 until June 30, or until a new superintendent search is completed and a superintendent is appointed.

The board also voted to use the member services of the Virginia School Board Association to conduct the new superintendent search.

Schools across the commonwealth are closed for remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr. Massie served as superintendent for Russell County Public Schools from 1985-2000 and as superintendent for Buckingham County for 8 years. overseeing a period of getting all county schools accredited.

The district said Dr. Massie has achieved "considerable recognition for his leadership throughout his distinguished career, including being honored as Regional Superintendent of the Year by the Virginia Association of School Superintendents three times, in 1998,998, 2006, and 2008."

Since his retirement in 2008, Dr. Massie has served as interim superintendent in Orange County, Lynchburg City, and Grayson County.

Botetourt County School Board Chairman Michelle A. Crook said, “Our School Board is familiar with Dr. Massie and we are grateful that he is willing to serve Botetourt County in closing out this historic school year. With a quarter of a century experience as a superintendent in Virginia, he has the wisdom and insight to guide our division while our School Board is focused on finding our next superintendent."

Dr. Massie holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Tennessee, a Master’s Degree in Education Administration from East Tennessee State University, and an Ed.D. from Virginia Tech.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.