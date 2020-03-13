Botetourt County Schools prepares for two week closure

Botetourt County Public Schools is finalizing instructional plans as school districts across the state prepare for the state’s mandatory two-week school closures.

Botetourt County Schools will apply for a waiver for the missed days, but do not have plans to impact student’s spring break.

Students will receive work packets by Monday evening and plans on how they will receive meals if they rely on the school nutrition program, Superintendent Lisa Chen said.

