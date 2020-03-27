Botetourt County Sheriff's Office looking for person who shot at deputy

The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is looking for a male suspect who exchanged gunfire with a sheriff's deputy Friday.

Sheriff Matt Ward confirms the deputy is not hurt.

A search is ongoing in a remote area of the national forest near Jennings Creek in Buchanan. Officials are looking in the Arcadia area of Botetourt County.

State police are at the scene along with Botetourt deputies, fire and EMS crews, as well as animal control.

