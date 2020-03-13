Botetourt County adjusts government operations

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - Botetourt County is adjusting its government operations as concerns for the coronavirus continue to grow.

The changes will go into effect immediately and include the following:

  • Visitors without official business will not be allowed to enter local government facilities
  • Anyone showing signs or symptoms of a respiratory illness will be asked to leave
  • All Botetourt County hosted events will be canceled or postpoed through the end of the month.
  • County employees will not be allowed to travel outside the United States and are asked to avoid traveling outside of Virginia.
  • County employees will only travel regionally if needed to continue local government functions
  • County Administration will encourage eligible employees to work remotely and only personnel needed to maintain operations will need to report in person
  • County sporting events will be suspended for at least two weeks
  • County libraries will close Monday, March 16 for at least two weeks.

