Botetourt County adjusts government operations

Botetourt County is adjusting its government operations as concerns for the coronavirus continue to grow.

The changes will go into effect immediately and include the following:



Visitors without official business will not be allowed to enter local government facilities

Anyone showing signs or symptoms of a respiratory illness will be asked to leave

All Botetourt County hosted events will be canceled or postpoed through the end of the month.

County employees will not be allowed to travel outside the United States and are asked to avoid traveling outside of Virginia.

County employees will only travel regionally if needed to continue local government functions

County Administration will encourage eligible employees to work remotely and only personnel needed to maintain operations will need to report in person

County sporting events will be suspended for at least two weeks

County libraries will close Monday, March 16 for at least two weeks.

