Botetourt County campground manager encourages outdoor recreation during COVID-19 crisis

Many of us have been cooped up in the house all week due to rainy weather and social distancing. However, with this weekend's warm temperatures, going camping with the whole family might just be what the doctor orders.

Susan Martin runs the Middle Creek Campground in Botetourt County. During the coronavirus outbreak, they're only open to RVs and self-sufficient campers in order to comply with social distancing restrictions. Communal bathrooms are also closed.

"Normally this time of year we're starting to see some hikers and people who are just ready to break the winter blues," Martin said.

However, with COVID-19 plaguing people's lives, she said nobody's coming.

"With all of the restaurants, all of the service industries, if we don't have support, we don't have a business," she explained.

While social distancing protocols have been put in place, quarantining your family outdoors can have significant health benefits. Since being outdoors increases physical activity, the CDC says that getting outside can help prevent heart disease, diabetes, stroke and some cancers.

"Studies have shown that fresh air and sunshine is actually anti-bacterial and kills the germs so you can kind of consider this your open air hospital," Martin laughed.

Nature has also been shown to reduce feelings of depression, loneliness and anxiety so going outside can alleviate some of the worry and fear we feel toward the uncertainty of the coronavirus crisis.

"If you're out doing stuff, you won't think about what's going on in the rest of the world," Martin said.

Take Doug and Pippa for example. These campground dogs may not be the best examples of physical exercise, but they certainly do love the outdoors.

Martin shared some ideas for just what to do outdoors with the whole family.

"You can play games. You can roast marshmallows. You can hike. You can fish. You can bike. There's tons of trails in the forest, a lot of creeks," she listed.

Not to mention, the memories you make around a campfire will last long after the COVID-19 crisis ends.

"You know watching families sitting around a campfire, talking with each other and sharing stories, and laughing. The laughter is probably the best part," Martin smiled. "And just the memories you're making with your kids and for yourself because they're going to be grown up and gone before you know it. And if you can come out and play UNO, Phase 10, Go Fish, and roast marshmallows and share stories and connect with your kids, I just think the world will be a better place."

The governor has closed state parks to overnight camping, but some private campgrounds are still open. Just call ahead to know what rules each campground has put in place.

"With this weather we do not have an excuse," Martin smiled.