Botetourt County completes childcare survey

In January, Botetourt County announced the launch of “Childcare Needs and Assessment Survey” to gather information to help specify the childcare needs in the county.

WDBJ7 photo

The results of the survey show the areas of greatest need are: Daleville, Buchanan, Fincastle, and Eagle Rock. Respondents said all-day and after-school care are the greatest needs, and that elementary school age and infants (0–2 years old) are the ages with the most demand.

300 residents completed the survey.

The county's economic development office, United Way and School Board, are all working together to find solutions. The United Way's Smart Beginnings program is a solution the county wants to highlight, but leaders are also hopeful that this survey will generate interest from new or current childcare providers to expand their options.

"So we're looking at it from an economic development perspective, as far as parents go that don't have a safe place for their kids. It becomes hard for them to get to work and hard for them to work at a lot of new businesses coming to Botetourt," said Luke Campbell, the operations assistant for economic development for the county.

