Botetourt County develops new logo, brand

Botetourt County is getting a new look. County Administrators announced Tuesday they are rebranding.

The rebranding effort includes a new logo, which highlights the county's "BoCo” nickname and pays homage to its history.

The flower with five petals is in reference to the original Baron Botetourt seal that also included a flower.

“We know a lot of growth has occurred in Botetourt County, especially in the last couple of years,” Assistant County Administrator Cody Sexton said. “So we wanted to capture some of that excitement.”

You'll be able to see the new logo and brand on things like business cards and official statements.

