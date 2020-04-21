Botetourt County hosts trick shot contest

Since we can’t play on the court or a field right now, one hometown is finding a unique way to keep that competitive spirit alive.

Botetourt County is hosting a trick shot contest and organizers want you to find creative ways to have fun and stay active.

The county’s Recreation and Facilities Department said you can use anything inside your home from a basketball, frisbee, or even a crumpled up piece of paper and a trash can.

All you have to do is make a short video, post it on YouTube and send them the link.

“We are trying to find ways to still mix it up and keep that love of sports going through this time and not just let it all go towards video games and all the other things that are still available.,” Recreation Coordinator Joshua Willett said.

The department will post the links to all the shots on its Facebook in May so people can vote for their favorites.

The videos with the most votes will get a discount the next time they sign up for a Botetourt County Recreation Program.

