Botetourt County launches childcare survey to help fill gaps

Botetourt County wants to learn more about the childcare needs in its community.

The county launched a new survey Monday in hopes of filling some gaps in childcare.

Classes at Orchard Hills Day School were full Wednesday and there is not any space left over.

"We have a huge waiting list, I would say I get five to eight calls a week for people looking for infant care," Director Michelle Stephenson said.

Since the school opened in 2016, Stephenson said it has been difficult for them to keep up with the demand.

"Botetourt I think is going to continue to grow, I don't think this problem is not going to go away," Stephenson said.

There are 12 childcare facilities throughout the county, and each of them has a waiting list, Economic Development Director Ken McFadyen said.

"If parents can't get to work because they don't have childcare then it's just that, they can't get to work so that creates an economic development and workforce development challenge for us," McFadyen said.

The county launched a Childcare Needs and Assessment Survey to learn more about how to help families.

"We’ll identify the x number of slots of daycare that are needed and we hope childcare providers would seize that business opportunity and fill those slots," McFadyen said.

The results are something even current childcare facilities are eager to see.

"I'm excited about this survey because I do think they are hearing there is a need and they are looking for ways to bring more young families to the area," Stephenson said.

The survey will be open until Feb. 8.

