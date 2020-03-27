Botetourt County leaders push for better broadband access

In Botetourt County, the coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the gaps in connectivity.

As more people have to get online to work, learn, and communicate, local leaders are pushing to make broadband more accessible.

Darrell Hix is used to working from home, he just has to do it a little more often now.

“Normally I’m on an airplane every two weeks,” Hix said. “But of course that is not happening.”

His family moved back to Botetourt County more than a decade ago.

“Out in a very rural area. I chose to build out here because I wanted space,” he said.

But as a technology consultant, Hix also wanted to stay connected.

“When they said you get 12 meg DSL there, that was great 14 years ago. Now it’s 2020 and I still have 12 meg DSL so that’s a challenge for me,” he said.

Hix has installed his own work-around to help with internet speeds, but for many others in Botetourt County the broadband doesn’t keep up.

Thirty percent of people who live in the county do not have the basic broadband speeds to support what many people are now being asked to do from home, Botetourt County Broadband Commission Chairman Mac Scothorn said.

"We are setting precedents that this is a luxury and not a utility and we should not have that," Scothorn said.

Broadband should be considered a utility that is just as important as electricity and water, he said.

“With every crisis we find our weaknesses and I think this is a weakness that we have not only seen now but have seen it before,” Scothorn said.

The county's Board of Supervisors passed a resolution this week to recognize broadband as a universal service. The Broadband Commission said their next step is to talk to state and federal representatives.

“I’m asking more than anything else that our senators, our delegates, and our federal individuals from congress to be working on having this as a universal act,” Scothorn said.

So that working, learning and communicating from home, can be a little easier.

