Botetourt County neighbors have mixed feelings about real estate reassessment

Property in Botetourt County has gone up in value over the last four years, according to a new real estate reassessment.

According to the county, on average real estate values have increased 9 percent since 2016.

This means people’s homes and businesses are worth more now.

It’s trend real estate brokers like Vic Coffey have noticed.

“We found that certainly that most all the property in Botetourt that has been appreciating. Certainly there are some areas that may be appreciating a little more,” Coffey said.

With values going up, owners have varied opinions.

“For us in the long run I think it is a good thing,” Mandy Baldwin said.

Baldwin said this could help them get more for their home if her family decides to move.

”It’s a good thing when you’re looking at potentially relocating or putting your house on the market at some point,” she said.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Cockrell said her husband is frustrated with the reassessment. They just bought a new lot six months ago and now it’s worth nearly 55 percent more.

“It’s fine if it is worth more if when you sell it you can get what you paid for it” Cockrell said. “But having just bought it we probably could never get any more than what we just bought it for in six months.”

Plus, the amount in property taxes the Cockrells will also increase.

The growth in the county and the market has contributed to the appreciation in real estate and Coffey said he expects to see values continue upwards.

“I feel like we are going to be experiencing growth certainly into the near future and probably further than that,” Coffey said.

Property in Botetourt County who feel like the reassessment is incorrect or unjustified are encouraged to file an appeal to appraisal company, Wampler-Eanes Appraisal Group, and the Board of Equalization. The appeal can also be made to Botetourt County Circuit Court.

