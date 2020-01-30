Botetourt County prepares for Sestercentennial anniversary

One of our hometowns is getting ready to celebrate a historic anniversary Feb. 1. Saturday is Boutetourt County's Sestercentennial anniversary. That means the county is turning 250 years old and it's got a rich history to go along with it.

There aren't many counties in the U.S. that can claim it's older than the country itself, but Botetourt County can.

"The history is fascinating," Emily Talbot-Guillote, the county museum docent, said.

She's lived in Botetourt for nearly 75 years and is an expert in local history.

"Norborne Berkeley, Lord Botetourt was our colonial governor," she explained. "And when our county was proposed to the House of Burgesses, the name Botetourt County was chosen."

But geographically, Botetourt County as we know it today is not the same as it was 250 years ago.

"In 1770 we went from Augusta County to the north, Bedford County to the east, and all the way west to the Mississippi River," Talbot-Guillote said.

Though much of the land was just frontier, by today's maps Botetourt County would have actually crossed into 6 Midwest states, including a tiny portion of Wisconsin.

"Botetourt County was destined for commercial success in those frontier days because we have three major Indian paths," Talbot-Guillote said.

Paths that today are called Route 460, Route 11, and Route 220.

Botetourt County's rich history continued to grow even as the boundary lines shrunk. It was instrumental in sending men and women to fight in the all of America's wars. In 1970, the historic courthouse that was partly designed by Thomas Jefferson burned down. And it remains the home of people whose families have lived here for generations.

"So I would say please come visit our county," Talbot-Guillote smiled. "Come visit our town. Come to Lord Botetourt Saturday Feb. 1. And have some punch and have some cake and sing happy birthday to this wonderful county."

There's a special group of women who are the Sestercetennial organizers.

Wendy Wingo, Angela Coon, Donna Waughn and Lois Switzer are part of the "Sesterhood." How they came together is a mystery even to themselves.

"We don't know."

"Seriously. We have no idea."

"We don't know why the chose us," they laughed talking over each other.

But whatever the reason they were asked by the board of supervisors, they were chosen over a year ago to organize Botetourt County's 250th Birthday.

"We have met 73 times since 2018," Vaughn said. "It's been a lot of work, but it's been fun. And the four of us didn't know each other real well before that, but we know each other real well now."

So well in fact, they've given themselves a nickname.

"We're the 'Sester Sisters,'" Vaughn said and everyone laughed. "Celebrating the Sestercentennial."

It's a funky word to pronounce, but after growing up here, they're used to the odd pronunciations of a word or too.

"We have heard 'Boteetote.'"

"'Body-torte.'"

"'And 'Body-top,'" they all chimed in.

"But the places in Botetourt have some really strange names," Vaughn said. "Oriskany."

"Speck."

"Speck. My favorite place."

"Pico."

"Strom. Bessemer."

Flatwoods."

"Nace. Lithia."

"Lower Daleville," Coon said causing the room to laugh again.

But jokes aside, wherever you're from, the Sestercentennial birthday is for you to celebrate your hometown's history.

"You know we just think it's one of the best kept secrets of the state and we want to share that with anyone who's interested," Switzer said.

"Come see us."

"Ya'll come!"

"Ya'll are welcome here."

"You are."

"We look forward to seeing you," the Sester Sisters chorused with a wave and a laugh.

The Sestercentennial birthday party is Feb. 1 from 3-5 p.m. at Lord Botetourt High School. There will be speakers, music, food, displays, and lots of other local talent to be shown off.

Two other events have been planned for the public to attend later in the year. May 30 from 10 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. there will be a ceremony to place the 250th monument on the Botetourt County Courthouse grounds. And another fun celebration will be held at the Blue Ridge Vineyard in Eagle Rock Sept. 20 from 2-6 p.m.

To access the 250th Anniversary Celebration Calendar, go to botetourtva.gov.