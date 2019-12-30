Botetourt County says finances are strong

As 2019 comes to a close, Botetourt County says its financial position is strong.

Since 2016, the county has added more than 1000 jobs and almost $200 million of industrial and commercial development.

Another indicator, leaders say, is the unassigned fund balance they describe as the county's savings account.

It has grown from $14 million in 2010, to almost $27 million today.

Supervisors Chairman BIlly Martin cited a recent independent audit, when he spoke with reporters Monday afternoon.

"Looking back on the last decade, I'm thrilled to see how far we've come, from where we once were," Martin said. "Our financial picture looks great, And our entire community should be proud of that."

Martin will offer more details on Friday morning, when he delivers his state of the county address.

