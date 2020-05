Two tractor trailers were involved in an accident that caused the closure I-81 northbound lanes in Botetourt County.

Backups on the road are expected to be 1 mile long.

The North left shoulder, left lane, right lane, and right shoulder are closed.

Traffic is being detoured off at Exit 162

