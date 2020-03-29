Botetourt County woman dies from Coronavirus

A woman in her 80s in the Alleghany Health District who was sick with the coronavirus, has died. Delegate Sam Rasoul confirmed in a Facebook post that this woman is Helen Ronk from Botetourt County. The Mount Rogers Health District has also confirmed a man in his 80s has died, bringing the total number COVID-19 related deaths in the state to 23.

This is the first COVID-19 related death in the Alleghany Health District.

"We're so sad for the family and friends and neighbors of that individual and of course, our greatest sympathy goes to them," Molly O'Dell, Director of Communicable Disease Control for the Virginia Department of Health's Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said.

Delegate Sam Rasoul said in a Facebook post that the woman has been identified as Helen Ronk from Botetourt County, and she was the first COVID-19 patient treated at Carilion. The VDH website confirms there is a second case in in Botetourt County, but O'Dell says it's unrelated to the first.

This Alleghany Health District death follows last week's news that a 66-year-old man from Gretna died after battling COVID-19 and double pneumonia.

"The deaths we've read about all across the planet are now starting to happen at home," O'Dell said.

As we start seeing these deaths in our region, we're also seeing an uptick of coronavirus cases in our area, with 890 total cases in Virginia.

The VDH website confirmed Sunday Roanoke City's first case. In total, there are 26 reported cases in our viewing area. O'Dell says these numbers will rise, as more people are tested.

"Some test results have been four, five, six, seven days to come back, so we are going to get more positives, there's no question about that," she said.

To avoid getting this virus, VDH reccomends, "Washing our hands, practicing social distancing, taking that very, very seriously, and keeping our own homes and are own possessions safe and free of germs," O'Dell said.