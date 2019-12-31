Botetourt Family YMCA celebrates first anniversary

This time last year, the Botetourt Family YMCA was preparing to open.

12 months later, the organization is reporting strong numbers and a promising future.

Located in Daleville, the newest Y has activities for all ages.

In the first month, more than 3,600 joined, and now there are more that 5,200 members.

"We've reached all the goals we were hoping so far in year one," said Senior Director Marshall Fedolfi. "And we're looking to build upon it in year two, and bring more programs to the community."

In its second year, Fedolfi said the Botetourt Family YMCA will consider how it can improve services to the community, including the possibility of adding another summer camp and expanding its after-school program.

