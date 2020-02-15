Botetourt citizens come together to stand up for their rights

Botetourt citizens came together Saturday in a peaceful rally to support 2nd amendment rights. They called it a Botetourt Unorganized Militia Muster.

They discussed the future of America and politicians in Richmond who are creating laws that affect those in Southwest Virginia. Organizers of the event were pleased with the turnout of around 200 people, and they hope today's event inspires other counties to stand up for their rights.

"A lot of us in Southwest Virginia feel like we're attacked, I guess some of our liberties and our rights. And the people in Richmond making these laws don't understand the type of people they are going to affect, these are good, hard-working people," Organizer Scott Booher said.

Booher says there was also a rally in Bedford Saturday and one in Appomattox.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.