Bowers announces Independent bid for Roanoke Mayor

Former Roanoke Mayor David Bowers wants his old job back.

Tuesday afternoon, he said he will run for Mayor as an Independent in November.

Bowers served as city's top elected leader for 16 years.

He said the current City Council hasn't listened to citizens on a number of important decisions, including demolition of Fire Station #7, relocation of the Valley Metro bus station, and the timing of City Council elections.

"There has been incident after incident of the City Council not listening to the people of Roanoke," Bowers said during a news conference. "And that's what I was taught to do by Mayor Taylor, Elizabeth Bowles, Bob Garland, Jimmy Harvey and others. And I think we need to get back to that."

Current Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea hasn't announced whether or not he plans to run for reelection.

