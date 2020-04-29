Boxerwood Nature Center auctions unique structures

Rockbridge County's Boxerwood Nature Center had hoped to have a big celebration this spring.

They've been providing nature education to visitors and local schools for twenty years, and were planning to celebrate with a party and an auction of two unique structures.

Now they've moved the auctions online to Ebay.

"They were built specifically for this auction and need to get to their forever homes," explained Laurie Macrae, Boxerwood's Director of Development. "But we also lost opportunity for major fundraising that was going to occur through the gala, so not only do you get something beautiful in your backyard, but you're also supporting Boxerwood."

The auction ends at 9 a.m. Friday.

Copyright 2020 Gray Television