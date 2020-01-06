Boy last seen by mother at Augusta County hotel found along I-81 in Pulaski County

A boy who was reportedly accidentally left behind at a gas station along Interstate 81 on Sunday night was safely located by Virginia State Police.

According to police, a woman notified them at 4:19 p.m. on Jan. 5 to let them know she was missing her 8-year-old son.

State troopers met her just off Exit 24 in Washington County in southwest Virginia, where she told them she had last seen her son when they left their hotel earlier in the day in Augusta County.

She said she had gotten off the interstate to use the restroom at a convenience store around 3 p.m., though she wasn't sure where exactly that was along the interstate or exactly what store it had been. Afterward, she returned to I-81 and continued south.

It wasn't until she reached Exit 24 that she realized her son wasn't in the vehicle with her.

State police immediately notified the Augusta County Sheriff's Office and all local law enforcement agencies along the I-81 Corridor from there to Washington County.

State troopers were dispatched along the 203-mile stretch of Interstate 81 to try and find the missing boy, checking restaurants, truck stops, gas stations, convenience stores, rest areas, and more along the interstate.

At 7:05 p.m., the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office notified Virginia State Police that they had received a report of a young boy fitting the missing 8-year-old's description and confirmed that he had been safely located.

That falls roughly in the area in which the woman likely stopped to use the restroom off of the interstate.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office has taken the lead on investigating the matter.