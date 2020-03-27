Boy recovering after falling from boat, being hit by propellor

A four-year-old boy is recovering after being cut on the leg in a fall from a boat.

Shortly after noon Friday, the boy fell off a pontoon boat at Smith Mountain Lake in Bedford County and was hit in the leg by a propeller of that boat.

The boy had a life jacket on. Rescue workers say such incidents are why they preach the importance of wearing a life preserver.

He was taken to a hospital with cuts on his leg. He was conscious and alert when transported, according to emergency crews. Word on his condition has not been released.

The accident is being investigated. It's not clear whose boat the boy was on or who he was with.