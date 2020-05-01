Boys and Girls Club helping to feed hungry families while supporting local businesses

Area non-profits are asking for your help in feeding local families in need while supporting local businesses at the same time.

Collectively they launched a campaign called 7 Weeks to Takeout Hunger, which WDBJ7 is a proud partner of. By donating to the cause, these non-profits will purchase hot meals from local businesses and give them to families in need each week.

Michelle Davis with the Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Virginia is one of those leading the charge. They've seen the demand for food increase by 20 percent each week.

"It's more than just food. It’s about staying connected and making sure that those who need us most have access to all of the resources available to them,” Davis said.

In just a weeks time, more than $26,000 of the $100,000 goal has been raised. That's thanks in part to a $10,000 donation from the Community Foundation of Western Virginia and a $5,000 donation from Delta Dental.

"Our ultimate goal is to serve 1,000 to 2,000 families every week,” Davis said.

Each Friday for the next seven weeks, food will be purchased from local businesses and distributed to families in need in the area. These non-profits are asking the community to help make it possible.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.

