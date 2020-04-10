Boys and Girls Clubs are raising money to benefit local restaurants and kids

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia are helping both local businesses and our area kids. CEO Michelle Davis has already raised over 2,500 dollars online. Every dollar donated will be spent at a locally owned restaurant. The food will be handed out to over 250 local families at the clubs' weekly drive-thru food pick up locations. Friday, families are eating from the Italian Restaurant, Remini's.

"We know as Boys and Girls Club that without our local business, without our local economy, that Boys and Girls Club doesn't have a future and isn't able to survive either, so right now, we're all in this together. It's nonprofit and for-profit, and we're all working hand in hand," Michelle Davis, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, said.

Delta Dental of Virginia has provided the Clubs a matching gift of 25,000 dollars that will pay for staff, labor and operating costs associated with the food distribution.

If you would like to donate, you can click here: Michelle's Fundraiser

You can also go to the website to donate and make sure you say it's for the feeding program: Boys and Girls Clubs Website