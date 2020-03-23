Boys and Girls Clubs offering free dinners and snacks

Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia is partnering with Feeding Southwest Virginia to provide snacks and dinners to kids. It's for all kids under the age of 18 in Roanoke and Montgomery Counties.

Wednesday and Friday of this week and next, you can pick up a dinner from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 1714 9th St. SE Roanoke, VA 24014. The other pickup location is at the same time at Shawsville Middle School. Times are subject to change, but you can check the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia for more information.

All pickups will be bagged, shelf stable meals. Kids must be present for pickups

"We know that food insecurity becomes a real problem for our kids during the summer and we can understand that food insecurity would be a problem right now as well, so whatever we can do to make sure kids are staying fed, that's healthy for the entire community," Michelle Davis, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southwest Virginia, said.

"Club to Go" kits, with educational and extracurricular activities, will also be given out at the pickup locations.. A staff member will meet parents and children outside at both locations to maintain coronavirus-related social distance. All CDC health guidelines related to COVID-19 are being followed and enforced.

