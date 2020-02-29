Boys’ high school swim team takes first state championship

The Radford High School Swim and Dive Team is still basking in the glory of their big win, after the boys' team took home their first-ever state championship last week.

Ten boys qualified for the state meet.

It all came down to the last race, a 400 free-style relay.

After three of the four boys in the relay had just swam the event before it, they managed to barely pull off the win.

"I knew in that moment that we had just won the state swim meet by one point. It was incredible. It was something I had dreamed of and thought of for many years,” said head coach Heather Rowland. "Lots of people don't know that we have a swim team and now I think people will understand that we do and be so proud to call them our team."

But this is also the first year they had a dive team.

Two boys decided to be part of both dive and swim team.

After only training for about 12 weeks, senior Nate Cosmato won first place in the state.

"If you want something you just really gotta go get it, that's all I can say because that's all I did, I decided I wanted to win and I did,” Cosmato said. “It took a lot of hard work, but if you want it, you can do it."

Cosmato was the only teammate to place first, but because of the total of accumulated points throughout the meet, they ultimately beat Virginia High School 277 to 276.

Cosmato said he has no background in gymnastics, but he said that he loves the pool and water sports.

