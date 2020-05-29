Briar Patch Restaurant adds patio area to create outdoor seating

One Amherst restaurant has constructed a patio area for outdoor dining.

Briar Patch Restaurant began work on its outdoor patio a couple weeks ago.

They removed a tree and laid concrete, and recently added tables and chairs.

They said people have been asking for a patio area for some time, but the coronavirus pandemic pushed the owners to get it done so customers could eat on site.

"We have been setting up an outdoor patio. People have been asking for years for us to finally get a patio and we finally did it after all the corona started," said Katie Franklin, Briar Patch Restaurant manager.

They plan to open the patio next week.

